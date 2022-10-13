Cornell College is hosting a special Homecoming and Reunion Weekend Oct. 21 through 23, as the college welcomes back Cornellians who are celebrating a milestone year.
“It’s a special year for us following years of smaller Homecoming and virtual celebrations during the COVID pandemic,” said director of alumni engagement Zoe Russell. “We’re excited to see Cornellians of every class year, but we’re especially thrilled to welcome back three classes who are all celebrating their 50th class reunions–some of which were canceled due to the pandemic. It will be great to see everyone reunite on our beautiful Hilltop campus.”
If you’re making a trip to Mount Vernon on Oct. 21-23 there’s a full schedule of events for the Homecoming activities at Cornell College’s website, but here are highlights you won’t want to miss. Unless noted, these events are open to all alumni, professors, students, and friends of the college.
One of those highlights is the dedication of the Small Athletic and Wellness Center Friday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m., followed by building tours of the new space.
Other notable homecoming events include:
Friday, Oct. 21
• 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
o Class of 1970, 1971, and 1972 Reunion Luncheons. This luncheon kicks off the 50th reunion celebration weekend and is exclusively for the 50th reunion classes.
• 2 p.m.
o SAW Dedication Ceremony, Richard and Norma Small Athletic & Wellness Center (SAW).
• 3–4:30 p.m.
o Building Tours and Celebration at the SAW.
• 6:30–7:30 p.m.
o All-Alumni Kick-Off Dinner, Arena, The SAW. Buffet dinner will be served from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• 8:30–9:30 p.m.
o Homecoming Pep Rally, Van Metre Field at Ash Park.
Saturday, Oct. 22
• 8:30–10 a.m.
o C Club Breakfast and Hall of Fame Inductions, Smith Dining Room, Thomas Commons.
• 9:30–10:30 a.m.
o Coffee with a Prof, Zamora’s Market, Thomas Commons. Join professors from across campus for Saturday office hours.
• 10–11 a.m.
o Connections Cafe, Orange Carpet, Thomas Commons. All alumni are invited to visit with students as they prepare to launch their lives beyond the Hilltop.
• 11 a.m.–Noon
o Homecoming Convocation at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church. Attend this ceremony that celebrates tradition and hear success stories from some of Cornell’s most decorated alumni.
• Noon–1 p.m.
o Pride Luncheon, Ringer Dining Room, Thomas Commons. Get to know fellow LGBTQIA-identified alumni and students at the Pride Luncheon.
• Noon–2 p.m.
o Intercultural Life (ICL) Open House, Stoner House. Celebrate Homecoming with the Office of Intercultural Life, check out ICL updates, and connect about ways to contribute to the intercultural community at Cornell.
• 2 p.m.
o Football Game vs. Monmouth College, Van Metre Field at Ash Park. Cheer on the Rams as they battle Midwest Conference rival Monmouth College. Hall of Fame recipients will be recognized during halftime.
• 3–5 p.m.
o Homecoming Art Show Reception and Gallery Talk at Luce Gallery, McWethy Hall. Gallery talk presented by Professor Emeritus of Art Tony Plaut ’78 at 4 p.m.
• 5–6:30 p.m.
o Cornellians of Color Reception, Russell Science Center. Meet The Alumni of Color Association, learn about upcoming initiatives and ways to get involved, and get to know fellow Cornellians of color and students of color across generations. Light refreshments will be served.
• 7:30–9:30 p.m.
o All Cornell Social, Orange Carpet, Thomas Commons. All students and alumni are invited to drop in or stay awhile for Cornell picture bingo on the Orange Carpet.