Cornell College is hosting a special Homecoming and Reunion Weekend Oct. 21 through 23, as the college welcomes back Cornellians who are celebrating a milestone year.

“It’s a special year for us following years of smaller Homecoming and virtual celebrations during the COVID pandemic,” said director of alumni engagement Zoe Russell. “We’re excited to see Cornellians of every class year, but we’re especially thrilled to welcome back three classes who are all celebrating their 50th class reunions–some of which were canceled due to the pandemic. It will be great to see everyone reunite on our beautiful Hilltop campus.”

