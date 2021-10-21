Cornell landed four semifinalists and three consolation champions this weekend at the Midwest Conference Women’s Tennis Individual Championships inside Nielsen Tennis Center.
Seniors Emmaline Fievet and Amanda Dragon went out as consolation champions at No. 1 doubles Saturday. The No. 4 seeded Cornell pair fell 8-4 to Illinois College in the quarterfinal. They bounced back for an 8-4 win over Ripon in the consolation final.
Fievet and Dragon concluded the fall with a 7-8 record as partners.
Fourth-seeded Makayla Johnson and Ashley Mink advanced to the semifinals at No. 2 doubles with an 8-7 (4) victory over Ripon. They lost 8-1 in the semis to the eventual champions from Grinnell.
Freshmen Kylie Jacobson and Kaylanna Seu went 0-2 at No. 3 doubles, falling 8-0 to Lawrence and 8-4 to Monmouth.
The Rams had three players reach the semifinals in Sunday’s Singles Tournament with Fievet (No. 1 position), Johnson (No. 2) and Jacobson (No. 5). The third-seeded Fievet won her opener 6-2, 7-5 over Lawrence and then dropped a 6-3, 6-3 semifinal to Lake Forest’s MJ Campos.
The fourth-seeded Johnson won 6-3, 6-1 over Illinois College in the quarterfinal. She then lost 6-1, 6-1 to eventual Grinnell champion Irene Agusti. No. 2 seed Jacobson earned a 6-0, 6-3 quarterfinal win over Monmouth. She dropped her next match 6-0, 6-0 to Lake Forest.
Mink at No. 3 and Dragon at No. 4 both won the consolation side in their respective singles flights. Mink rolled 8-1 in her consolation match against Monmouth. Dragon scored consolation wins over Monmouth (8-0) and Illinois College (8-2).
Earlier in the week, Cornell dropped a 5-0 decision to Grinnell in the semifinal Midwest Conference Women’s Tennis Team Tournament.
The Rams, making their fifth postseason appearance in the past six years, concluded the fall dual season with a 5-9 record under first-year head coach Trent Schneider.
Top-seeded Grinnell (9-0) moves on to the MWC championship match Friday afternoon to play for an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Cornell took two games from the Pioneers in doubles play. Cornell’s No. 1 pair Emmaline Fievet and Amanda Dragon lost 8-1, while No. 2 tandem Ashley Mink and Makayla Johnson fell by the same margin. Grinnell earned an 8-0 win over freshmen Kylie Jacobson and Kaylanna Seu at No. 3 doubles.
In the two completed singles matches, Jacobson and Seu both fell 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 5 and 6 positions in the lineup.