Cornell’s men’s basketball team will carry a spotless 4-0 Midwest Conference record into the holiday break following Saturday’s decisive 77-61 victory over Beloit inside Flood Arena.
Coach Dave Schlabaugh’s Rams reeled off their fifth consecutive win, moving to 6-3 overall. They join preseason favorite Ripon (3-0 MWC) as the lone unbeatens in conference play.
Cornell forward Cooper Kabela sank 10-of-16 field goals and finished with a game-high 22 points. The fifth-year senior went over 1,300 points for his career, becoming the eighth Ram to reach that mark.
The Rams shot a solid 48.3 percent from the floor and made 16-of-21 free throws. The Buccaneers (2-8 overall, 0-4 MWC) did not attempt a single free throw.
Cornell had three other players score in double figures, including a 17-point effort from Jordan Magnani. Logan Sharp recorded his second consecutive double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while adding three blocked shots. Marcus Quirk hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and six rebounds.
Sophomore Logan Christensen collected nine rebounds from his guard position. Jayden Meeker led the team with three steals.
The Rams took control early with a 13-3 spurt to start the game. Cornell led 41-32 at the break and wasn’t threatened the rest of the way.
Earlier in the week, the Rams took a 101-92 win against Cornell College.
Cornell put the brakes on Grinnell’s up-tempo offense and a long series skid on the road with a 101-92 men’s basketball victory Wednesday night inside Darby Gymnasium.
The first-place Rams (5-3 overall, 3-0 MWC) stayed undefeated in Midwest Conference play and notched their first win on Grinnell’s home court since 1997, snapping a 10-game slide.
Cornell never trailed the Pioneers (5-5 overall, 1-3 MWC) in this one and extended its overall winning streak to four games. The Rams held high-scoring Grinnell to 34.8-percent shooting and 13 points below its season average.
Junior center Logan Sharp led Cornell’s charge with an impressive double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds, both season-highs. He made 9-of-14 field goal attempts and also had four blocked shots.
Cornell’s starting senior trio of Marcus Quirk, Cooper Kabela and Jordan Magnani combined for 63 points. Quirk drained four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points, while grabbing nine rebounds.
Kabela tossed in 21 points, Magnani 19. The Rams received nine points off the bench from Zach Ingle. Logan Christensen delivered a team-high five assists.
Quirk set the tone early for the Rams with a pair of made threes in the opening minute. The Rams led 50-40 at halftime and built their biggest lead at 70-51 midway through the second half.