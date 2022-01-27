Cornell’s men’s basketball team returned from a 20-day layoff from competition and erupted for 53 second-half points in Sunday’s 78-67 Midwest Conference win at Lake Forest.
The Rams (10-4 overall) overcame a double-digit deficit in the first half and remained the league’s only unbeaten in MWC play at 5-0. Lake Forest dropped to 6-12 overall, 5-4 in the MWC.
Down 35-25 at halftime, Cornell’s offense heated up in the second half with 64.5-percent shooting from the field. The Rams drained six 3-pointers after intermission and made all seven of their free throw attempts.
Senior guard Jordan Magnani tossed in a game-high 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting and led the team with three steals. Sophomore Logan Christensen and freshman Zach Ingle also helped fuel the second-half comeback and finished with 15 points apiece. Both players hit three 3-point goals.
Christensen netted 13 points in the second half on his way to a career high. Ingle’s impressive production came in only 11 minutes of work off the bench. He was one point shy of his season high.
Logan Sharp had 11 points. Cooper Kabela added eight points and a team-high six rebounds.
The Rams started the second half with a 15-4 spurt and grabbed their first lead since the opening minute on a conventional 3-point play by Sharp with 15:13 remaining. Cornell then pulled away with an 18-5 run over the next five minutes, bookended by Ingle and Christensen 3-pointers.
Cornell scored 22 points off Lake Forest turnovers, helping offset a 36-26 rebounding deficit.