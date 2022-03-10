Cornell men establish school record in distance medley relay Mar 10, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cornell's men's distance medley relay set out to break the school record Friday night. The Rams achieved the feat – and had several seconds to spare – at Wartburg's Last Chance Qualifier.The quartet of freshman Gabe Soda, senior Jacob Engelken, freshman Isaak Hutchings and senior Aaron Davidson raced into the record books with a top 50 NCAA mark of 10 minutes, 18.42 seconds.The Rams finished 11th against elite competition. Wartburg won the race in 9:57.49.Cornell's foursome shattered the previous school record of 10:26.94, established in 2011. Davidson anchored the final 1600 meters in 4:25.37.The Rams now turn their attention to the outdoor season, which gets underway April 2 at the annual Cornell Invitational. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBrincks to resignSpringville girls basketball: 'This never gets old'‘This cannot happen again:’ McFarland family pushes for new legislation to improve safety at Iowa prisonsMidland exploring four day student calendarSpringville boys basketball: Constantly climbing the mountainSpringville girls basketball - Class 1A state tournament: Knowing each other too wellElectric snowmobile creates buzzTaste: New bakery opens doors in Mount VernonAnamosa boys basketball - Class 3A substate semi-final: Too many turnoversWilliams family makes donations Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.