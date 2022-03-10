Cornell's men's distance medley relay set out to break the school record Friday night. The Rams achieved the feat – and had several seconds to spare – at Wartburg's Last Chance Qualifier.

The quartet of freshman Gabe Soda, senior Jacob Engelken, freshman Isaak Hutchings and senior Aaron Davidson raced into the record books with a top 50 NCAA mark of 10 minutes, 18.42 seconds.

The Rams finished 11th against elite competition. Wartburg won the race in 9:57.49.

Cornell's foursome shattered the previous school record of 10:26.94, established in 2011. Davidson anchored the final 1600 meters in 4:25.37.

The Rams now turn their attention to the outdoor season, which gets underway April 2 at the annual Cornell Invitational.

