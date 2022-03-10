Cornell men’s lacrosse fell 9-7 on the road to Illinois Tech recently in Chicago.
The Scarlet Hawks (1-0) went up early, scoring the first four goals of the game. The Rams (2-2) fired back with three of their own, led by frequent goal scorers Matt Norwood and Kyle Jussila. Norwood scored three goals in the game. Jussila scored two goals and one assist, an impressive start to the season for him with 13 goals through only four games.
After being down one goal going into the second half, Cornell fought its way to a two-goal lead in the fourth quarter. John Linderman got the goals rolling just two minutes into the second half. Warren Wiberg and Matt Norwood followed up with goals of their own to take the lead 7-5.
The Rams impressive rally wasn’t enough as Illinois Tech had a rally of their own, scoring the final four goals of the game to take the victory, 9-7.
Evan Begner was the lone goaltender today with 10 saves and moving to 2-2 on the season.
Earlier in the week, the Rams win against Edgewood 9-4.
Jussila scored five times and goalie Begner pitched a second-half shutout as Cornell’s men’s lacrosse team pulled away from Edgewood, 9-4, in nonconference action Wednesday night at Reddan Park.
The Rams (2-1) were in a 4-4 tie with the home team with less than three minutes to go in the first half. Jussila then struck twice just before intermission and Linderman delivered three unanswered goals in the second half to complete Cornell’s 5-0 scoring run to end the game.
Jussila raised his goals total to 11 through only three games this season. He also had an assist for the Rams, who held a decisive 46-20 advantage in ground balls.
Linderman assisted on Jussila’s first goal of the game and finished with four points. Jackson Kinart netted one goal and a team-best six ground balls. Justin Howe and Ethan Kupka provided one assist apiece. The Rams received five ground balls from Torii Greiskalns and Howe.
Begner held Edgewood (0-1) scoreless over the final 36 minutes of regulation. He finished with 13 saves in a complete-game effort.
Freshman Ash Hoelscher recorded 10 faceoff wins in 15 chances.