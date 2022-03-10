Cornell’s men’s tennis team continued their spring break matches with a 9-0 sweep of Immaculata University Sunday morning. The Rams improved to 5-5 overall on the season.
The Rams came out fast earning a doubles sweep to head into singles putting the team score at 3-0. Edwin Holyoake and Bryce Fincher kicked things off with an 8-0 win at No. 3, while Justin Mendez and Chris Penas-Hull earned an 8-1 victory at No. 2.
Alexander Hadler-Strumlauf and Federico Polidori completed the sweep with an 8-1 triumph at No. 1.
Cornell stayed hot in singles play winning all six matches in straight sets. Penas-Hull claimed the first singles match at No. 2 with a 6-1 ret. (inj) win, followed by Holyoake clinching the victory at No. 4 winning 6-0, 6-0.
Freshmen Orion Mason (6-2, 6-1 at No. 3), and Lincoln Rener (6-3, 6-0 at No. 6), along with junior Michael Coester (6-2 6-1 at No. 5) all picked up their first career collegiate singles wins as Rams.
Mendez finished off the match securing a straight set win 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1.
Earlier in the week, the Rams fell 6-3 to Calvin University.
The Knights took an early 2-0 lead, winning 8-0 at No. 3 doubles and 8-1 at No. 2 doubles. Sophomores Hadler-Strumlauf and Polidori teamed up to win 8-3 at No. 1 doubles to get the Rams on the board heading into singles.
Hadler-Strumlauf (6-4, 6-1 at No. 1), and Polidori (6-2, 6-1 at No. 2) picked up a pair of singles wins for Cornell. Calvin swept the remaining singles matches in straight sets. Penas-Hull came up short in a hard fought match, 6-4, 7-5 at No. 4.