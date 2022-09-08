Cornell’s men’s cross country team showcased its depth and youth with a solid runner-up finish at the season-opening Corridor Clash on a warm Friday night at Seminole Valley Park.
Coach Jerry Frawley’s No. 10 regionally-ranked Rams placed eight runners inside the top 30 and totaled 60 points, trailing only Mount Mercy (34 points) in the seven-team field. Cornell co-hosted the meet with Mount Mercy.
Competing without fifth-year star Aaron Davidson, the Rams had a new front runner emerge in freshman Thomas Coble. Coble covered the 5-kilometer course in 16:33 for an impressive sixth-place showing out of 72 competitors. He was third among collegians.
Gabe Soda started his sophomore season on a strong note, placing ninth overall while clocking a personal record of 16:36. Junior transfer Noah Lutzke ran 16:38 for 10th place in his Ram debut.
Emery Bird led the next wave of Rams in 19th place (17:08). He was followed by freshman Brodie Callahan in 21st (17:14), sophomore Tyler Bilskie in 22nd (17:20), sophomore Caleb Schopen in 23rd (17:21) and sophomore Fisher Isaacson in 26th (17:34).
Women
Cornell’s women competed well under hot conditions Friday, taking third place at the season-opening Corridor Clash at Seminole Valley Park.
Sophomore Katie Lammers turned in her best race as a Ram, crossing fifth out of 40 finishers. Lammers clocked a 5-kilometer time of 20:44, nearly two minutes faster than her finish on the same course a year ago.
Lammers was among five runners to place inside the top 25 for Cornell, which finished one point behind runner-up Southeastern Community College, 57-58. The Rams co-hosted the meet with team champion Mount Mercy, which posted a score of 30 points.
Senior all-conference performer Billie Fogarty finished eighth overall in 21:11. Cornell’s next three point scorers were all first-year runners in sophomore Elinor Ascher-Handlin (13th, 22:43), Carly Small (20th, 23:19) and Alyza Koppes (22nd, 23:36).