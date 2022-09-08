Cornell’s men’s cross country team showcased its depth and youth with a solid runner-up finish at the season-opening Corridor Clash on a warm Friday night at Seminole Valley Park.

Coach Jerry Frawley’s No. 10 regionally-ranked Rams placed eight runners inside the top 30 and totaled 60 points, trailing only Mount Mercy (34 points) in the seven-team field. Cornell co-hosted the meet with Mount Mercy.

