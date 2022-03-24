Cornell men’s lacrosse couldn’t get it going this afternoon as they fell to Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), 17-8.
Demarius Pittman got on the board first, scoring an impressive goal to start the Rams off on a positive note. This was also Pittman’s first goal of the season.
The Raiders (3-1) responded quickly, scoring six unanswered goals to take a 6-1 lead after the first quarter.
Kyle Jussila was a continuous force on offense, taking 14 total shots in the game. He finally got one to go late in the second to spark three unanswered goals for the Rams (3-5). Jussila ended with a hat trick, one assist, and five ground balls.
John Linderman and Jackson Kinart combined for three goals and nine ground balls in the Rams effort to stay in it.
MSOE was able to outshoot the Rams 45-30, ultimately leading to a lopsided victory for the Raiders.
Evan Begner was in the net for Cornell, he ended with 15 total saves.
Earlier in the week, the Rams picked up a 20-2 win against Beloit.
Three Rams were able to rack up enough goals for a hat trick, two of them exceeding the three goal mark.
Jussila got things going for the Rams tonight, scoring the first goal of the game that led to four more unanswered in the first quarter. Jussila continues to have a successful senior campaign, scoring five goals along with two assists.
Beloit (0-3) began the second quarter up a man, leading to their first goal of the game to cut the Cornell lead down to four. Cornell (3-4) quickly responded with a goal of their own, despite being down a man. This led to five goals straight for the Rams that stretched the lead to a convincing nine goals late in the second.
After a dominant first half, Cornell continued to apply the pressure, closing out the game with ten unanswered goals to seal their impressive victory.
Linderman was another of many bright spots, scoring four goals along with four assists. With his points tonight, he now has 15 goals on the season while also leading the team with seven assists.
Matt Norwood was also able to score a goal in both halves while dishing out an assist as well.
To put the icing on the cake — Lincoln Warner, Ethan Kupka, and Thomas Cook found the back of the net for the first time this season. For Cook, it was his first career goal wearing the purple and white.