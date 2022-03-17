Cornell men's lacrosse fell to Whittier College in California last night for their final game of spring break action. The Poets applied the pressure from start to finish with 69 shots on the night, thus leading to their 24-3 victory.
The Rams (2-4) weren't able to get things going, finding themselves scoreless in the first half for the first time this season. Whittier (6-0) scored 12 goals in a row, giving them a 12-0 lead going into the third quarter.
For the second game straight, John Linderman was the first to get on the board for the Rams - scoring early in the third.
Kyle Jussila was the only other player able to find the back of the net for Cornell, scoring two goals on the night along with four ground balls. Following Jussila's goal, he has now officially scored his 100th career point for the Rams.
Jackson Kinart found a way to make an impact with six ground balls, now leading the team with 20 alongside Evan Begner, Torii Greiskalns, and Demarius Pittman.
Evan Begner was busy between the pipes tonight, fending off several of undefeated Whitter's scoring attempts - totaling 22 saves on the night.
Earlier in the week, Cornell men's lacrosse fell to Marymount University, 19-6.
The score was 2-2 in the later portion of the first quarter, then Marymount (2-3) went on a scoring frenzy, posting five goals in the last five minutes of the quarter.
John Linderman was the first to get on the board for the Rams (2-3), scoring early in the first quarter to tie the game 1-1. Marymount quickly responded, but Cornell found a way to tie it back up with a goal from Lincoln Warner, his first goal of the season.
Following the early battle, Marymount scored seven unanswered goals in the first half that Cornell wasn't able to come back from.
Elliot Smith, Demarius Pittman, and Kyle Jussila were able to have their presence felt on the defensive side, combining for 13 ground balls between them. Jussila also added one goal.
Evan Begner and Thomas Cook split time between the pipes, combing for 12 saves.