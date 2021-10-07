Cornell stretched its winning streak to four matches with a 4-2 road triumph over Ripon in Midwest Conference men’s soccer action Saturday, Oct. 1.
Freshman George Archer tallied two goals to pace the Rams, who boosted their impressive overall record to 8-2 and moved to 2-0 in conference play. Saturday marked the conclusion of a six-match road swing for Cornell, which went 5-1 during the stretch.
The Rams were in a 2-2 battle early in the second half with the Red Hawks (2-9-1, 0-3). Zach Miller put the Rams ahead with his fifth goal of the fall at the 57-minute mark.
Senior Justin Howe gave the Rams an insurance goal off a corner kick in the 66th minute to complete the scoring.
Both of Archer’s goals came in the opening eight minutes of the match. Galen Westervelt assisted on the first score.
Will Bickel notched the victory in goal, posting six saves. Jeremy Spina came on to close the match in relief.
Earlier in the week, the Cornell men’s soccer team racked up a 1-0 victory against Coe.
The 1-0 margin was the same score by which the Rams beat Coe (1-7-2) on Sept. 6 in Mount Vernon. And it was the same player tandem that delivered the decisive goal.
Miller knocked in the winner off a pass from freshman Archer in the 47th minute of regulation.
Cornell’s offense cracked through just once despite dominating the match. The Rams outshot the home team, 18-2, and held a 10-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Goalkeeper Bickel worked all 90 minutes to record his fourth shutout of the season.