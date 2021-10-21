The Rams men’s soccer team took a 2-1 overtime win against Lake Forest Saturday, Oct. 16.
The Rams continued their stellar season with their eighth straight victory. The Rams sit alone atop the MWC standings with three league matches remaining.
Cornell opened the scoring 18 minutes into the first half. Gaurab Khadka received a pass from George Archer inside the box and elevated the ball over the outstretched keeper.
Lake Forest (4-10-1 overall, 4-2 MWC) equalized seven minutes into the second half. The score would stay 1-1 and the match went into overtime.
The Rams earned a free kick on the left wing eight minutes into the first overtime period. Blake Soto whipped in the cross and Justin Howe rose highest to head the ball into the net for the clinching score.
Cornell attempted 12 shots to Lake Forest’s five for the game. Archer led the Rams with five shots. Cian McNamara attempted three shots. Greg Pappadakis, Zach Miller, Howe and Khadka had one attempt each.
Will Bickel played the full match in goal for Cornell, making two saves.
The next two matches for Cornell are against Knox and Lawrence, the closest challengers in the MWC race.
Earlier in the week, Cornell’s men won against Illinois College 3-0.
Miller scored the first two goals of the match. The first came at the 24-minute mark of the first half. He notched his second of the game just seven minutes later. Both goals were unassisted.
McNamara scored his first goal as a Ram with just a minute and a half left in the first period. Blake Soto recorded the assist on the play.
Bickel recorded six saves in his 90 minutes of action in goal for the Rams.