Saturday’s anticipated first meeting since Cornell and Knox battled in last year’s Midwest Conference men’s soccer championship match went in favor of the Prairie Fire, 4-2, at Jorge Prats Field.

Knox, the defending MWC champion and preseason favorite, capitalized on a three-goal, three-minute scoring spree in the first half and then held off Cornell’s comeback bid in the MWC opener for both 2022 title contenders.

