Updated: September 23, 2022 @ 1:26 pm
Mardoche Ntonku’s first goals of the season Saturday propelled the Rams to a 2-1 men’s soccer win over visiting Bethel.
The Rams notched their second 2-1 nonconference victory in as many days, bumping the team’s record to 2-2-1 overall.
Ntonku delivered the winning goal in the final stages of regulation with the match tied at 1-1. The sophomore found the back of the net on a pass from Zach Miller, his first assist of the fall.
Sophomore Will Bickel returned to goalkeeper for the Rams, collecting six saves in a complete-game effort. Cornell held the Royals scoreless over the final 29 minutes, despite Bethel’s 10 second-half shots.
Ntonku put the Rams on the scoreboard with an unassisted strike in the 22nd minute. Bethel (3-3) came back to tie it early in the second half.
George Archer accounted for five of Cornell’s 15 shots. Ntonku had three shots on goal. Miller and Galen Westervelt finished with two shots apiece.
Earlier in the week, the Rams picked up a 2-1 victory over Nebraska Wesleyan.
Sophomore Sam Brueck’s insurance goal in the 80th minute wound up the game-winner Friday night, lifting the Rams to a 2-1 men’s soccer win at home over Nebraska Wesleyan.
The score stood 1-0 deep into the second half, when Brueck gave Cornell some breathing room with his second collegiate goal, scoring off a pass from Mardoche Ntonku
Moments later, Nebraska Wesleyan trimmed the margin to 2-1 with 7:14 remaining in regulation. But that was as close as the Prairie Wolves would come against Spina and the Rams’ defense. Spina finished with three saves.
The Rams fired 12 shots in the contest, led by Zach Miller with three. McNamara, Blake Soto and Aidan Lerch attempted two apiece.
The Prairie Wolves put up 17 total shots and had 12 corner kick chances.
