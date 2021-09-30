Cornell’s surging men’s soccer team pulled out another tight victory Saturday, Sept. 25, going on the road and edging Monmouth, 2-1, in the Midwest Conference opener at Peacock Memorial Athletic Park.
Cornell (1-0 MWC) climbed to 6-2 overall during its impressive start to the season.
Despite controlling the match with a decisive 18-5 advantage in shots, the Rams squeaked this one out with help from their opponent. Cornell broke a 1-1 tie in the 77th minute on a corner kick by George Archer that was knocked into the net by a Monmouth defender.
Freshman goalkeeper Will Bickel, who collected four saves, and Cornell’s defense made the lead stand down the stretch. The unit has surrendered just four goals over the past seven matches.
Miller attempted a team-high six shots for the Rams, two on goal. Gaurab Khadka and Mardoche Ntonku added three attempts apiece.
Earlier in the week, the Rams took a 2-1 win over Central College Wednesday, Sept. 22.
The Rams (5-2) rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit with a pair of second-half goals to complete the comeback win on the road.
Pappadakis netted the match-winner with just 16 seconds remaining in regulation. It was quite the moment for Pappadakis’ first collegiate goal
Bickel worked the full 90 minutes in goal, collecting three saves and improving his season mark to 5-2.
Central (2-4) held a 16-9 advantage in total shots. The Rams fired four shots on goal, including one apiece from Ntonku, Pappadakis, Vance Wicker and Justin Howe.