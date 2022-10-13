Cornell's men's soccer team returned to its winning ways – and in a big way – with Saturday's 6-1 nonconference blowout of Buena Vista on the Rams' home turf.
Sophomore George Archer netted his first collegiate hat trick, fueling the Rams (6-4-1 overall) to their highest goal output in a match in 13 years.
Cornell outshot the Beavers (0-10-2) by a decisive 24-4 margin, 13 of the attempts on goal. The Rams scored three times in the initial 22 minutes and the rout was on.
Andrew Lopez put the Rams on the scoreboard in the 10th minute. Four minutes later, Lopez assisted Zach Miller on a goal that made it 2-0.
Archer started his big offensive day by converting a penalty kick in the 22nd minute as the lead ballooned to 3-0. Archer delivered his second penalty kick of the match – and fourth of the season – early in the second half that put Cornell ahead 4-1.
Archer tacked on an unassisted goal at the 63-minute mark. It was his team-leading sixth score of the season.
Senior Galen Westervelt jumped into the scoring act in the 73rd minute, notching his first goal of the fall.
Will Bickel earned the win at goalkeeper, working 45 scoreless minutes. Jeremy Spina and Floris Huiskers shared time in net in the second half to finish off the Beavers.
Archer led Cornell's attack with seven shots, followed by Gaurab Khadka with five and Aidan Lerch with four.
Earlier in the week, Cornell took a road loss to Grinnell 4-2.
Grinnell scored three unanswered goals to finish the match for its first victory over the Rams since 2017.
After the Pioneers grabbed a 1-0 lead only four minutes in, Cornell responded with back-to-back scores moments later. Freshman Brenton DuBoise netted his first collegiate goal off an assist from Archer at the nine-minute mark.
Andrew Lopez pushed the Rams ahead 2-1 with an unassisted marker in the 19th minute. Although Cornell's first lead of the match lasted only 41 seconds. Grinnell quickly evened the score at 2-2 on a penalty kick.
The Pioneers struck for two goals during a three-minute stretch in the second half, proving to be the difference in the outcome. The go-ahead score came at the 65-minute mark.
Archer accounted for three of Cornell's nine shots. Lopez and Aidan Lerch had two attempts apiece.
Bickel recorded nine saves over 90 minutes. The Pioneers attempted 19 shots.