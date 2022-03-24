Cornell’s Alexander Hadler-Strumlauf won his seventh consecutive singles match, although the Rams fell 7-2 in a men’s tennis dual to Bethany Lutheran Saturday inside the Small Sport Center Arena.

Hadler-Strumlauf remained tough at the No. 1 slot in Cornell’s singles lineup, cruising 6-2, 6-0 over Carlos Franch. The Cornell sophomore bumped his singles record to 9-3 on the season.

The Rams earned their other team point at No. 2 doubles, receiving an 8-6 victory from Chris Penas-Hull and Edwin Holyoake.

Cornell’s No. 1 tandem of Hadler-Strumlauf and Justin Mendez lost an 8-7 battle decided by a 13-11 tiebreaker. Bryce Fincher and Lincoln Rener fell 8-3 at No. 3.

Bethany Lutheran (3-2) recorded straight-set singles wins at the No. 2-6 positions.

