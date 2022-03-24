Cornell men's tennis falls 7-2 Mar 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cornell’s Alexander Hadler-Strumlauf won his seventh consecutive singles match, although the Rams fell 7-2 in a men’s tennis dual to Bethany Lutheran Saturday inside the Small Sport Center Arena.Hadler-Strumlauf remained tough at the No. 1 slot in Cornell’s singles lineup, cruising 6-2, 6-0 over Carlos Franch. The Cornell sophomore bumped his singles record to 9-3 on the season.The Rams earned their other team point at No. 2 doubles, receiving an 8-6 victory from Chris Penas-Hull and Edwin Holyoake.Cornell’s No. 1 tandem of Hadler-Strumlauf and Justin Mendez lost an 8-7 battle decided by a 13-11 tiebreaker. Bryce Fincher and Lincoln Rener fell 8-3 at No. 3.Bethany Lutheran (3-2) recorded straight-set singles wins at the No. 2-6 positions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBusiness brings secondhand back to AnamosaMount Vernon Schools receive STEM BEST H.D. Program awardM. Janice (West) JohnsonSpringville girls basketball - IGCA All-State teams: Wilson consensus All-StaterRush finds perfect fit in Anamosa libraryMount Vernon’s thespian troupe turns 50Electric snowmobile creates buzzCity approves Water’s Edge as pool consultantThree finalists named for Anamosa superintendent search$1k donation to Solon Fire Dept.’s new station Images Videos