Sophomore Chris Penas-Hull enjoyed a 4-0 day as Cornell’s men’s tennis team battled two opponents to the narrowest of margins in a home split Sunday.
The Rams were nipped 5-4 by Wisconsin Lutheran in the morning’s opening dual. Cornell prevailed over Dubuque by the same 5-4 margin in the evening finale, moving the Rams to 2-3 in dual play this season.
Penas-Hull posted a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 4 singles to help secure the victory over Dubuque (0-3). He rallied for a three-set win over Wisconsin Lutheran, 0-6, 6-0 and 10-8.
Penas-Hull notched two wins at No. 2 doubles with partner Federico Polidori, defeating Wisconsin Lutheran, 8-5, and Dubuque, 8-1.
Cornell’s No. 1 doubles tandem of Alexander Hadler-Strumlauf and Justin Mendez also finished 2-0, including a pivotal 8-7 (3) decision in the Dubuque dual. They won 8-3 over Wisconsin Lutheran (4-3).
Polidori (6-2, 6-1 at No. 2) and Mendez (6-2, 6-1 at No. 3) earned singles wins against Dubuque.
The Wisconsin Lutheran meet was tightly-contested throughout. Four of the singles matches were decided by a third-set tiebreaker, with the visiting team taking three of them.
Hadler-Strumlauf took a 6-1, 4-0 victory at No. 1 singles. Polidori fell 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 at No. 2. Mendez lost 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-7 at No. 3, and Michael Coester was edged 2-6, 6-3, 10-7 at No. 5.
Earlier in the week, the rams dropped an 8-1 dual meet against Coe.
Sophomore Federico Polidori earned the one match victory for the Rams at No. 3 singles, 6-0 and 7-5, over Alex Palomar. At the No. 1 singles slot, Cornell’s Alexander Hadler-Strumlauf pushed Jordan Oaks in a 6-4, 7-6 loss.
Coe (3-0) posted 6-0, 6-0 wins at No. 2 and 5 singles. Chris Penas-Hull lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4, while Orion Mason fell 6-1, 6-2 at No. 6.
Cornell’s No. 1 doubles team of Justin Mendez and Hadler-Strumlauf came up short, 8-3. The Kohawks won 8-0 at No. 2 and 3 doubles.
The Rams are back home Saturday to face Simpson for a nonconference dual at 11 a.m.