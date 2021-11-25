Cornell advanced three wrestlers to the finals and crowned them all champions during a strong performance at Saturday’s Coe Invitational inside Kohawk Arena.
Junior Evan Husko started Cornell’s perfect run in championship bouts, claiming the 133-pound title. Senior ninth-ranked Casey Allen dominated the 165-pound class for a championship there. Senior Colin Honderd capped the day by winning the 184-pound division.
Cornell’s three individual champions were second to Coe’s four in the nine-team tournament. The Rams totaled 17 placewinners, fielding at least one in each weight class.
Husko (8-5) defeated NIACC’s Clarence Lee-Green, 4-3, in his title match. Husko was 3-0 on the day, including a 5-3 sudden victory over Simpson’s Joe Weaver in the semifinals.
Allen (7-3) pinned his first three opponents, all in the opening period. He won the championship with a 5-2 decision over Coe’s Ryker Kurimski.
Honderd (11-3) continued an impressive start to his season, posting two first-period falls before beating NIACC’s Chase McCleish, 4-1, in the final. Honderd bumped his team-leading pin total to eight on the year.
Freshman Cael McLaren (9-4) placed third at 184 with a 4-1 record, which included two major decisions and a technical fall.
The Rams received fourth-place efforts from Gabe Carter (165) and Frank Milella (197). Nathan Bednarczyk (125), Curtis Green-Saunders (157), Dahson DeJong (174), Treyton Steffen (197) and Drake Fox (285) all finished fifth at their respective weights.
Cornell got sixth-place finishes from Reilly Dolan (141), Landon Card (149), Spencer Roth (165) and Joseph Pasquesi (184). Taking seventh was Keegan Schultschik (133) and Killian Perrigon (157).
The Rams compete in the MSOE Invitational Dec. 4 in Milwaukee, Wis. Action begins at 9 a.m.