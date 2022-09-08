Cornell College’s fine arts departments have returned to a full performance and exhibition schedule for 2022-23.

Cornell College arts
Buy Now

Cornell College has a full performance and exhibition schedule for arts and events at the college this 2022-23 season. Up to date information on many of the events can be found on Cornell’s new calendar on their website as well.

Among the highlights of an ambitious year are a large production of “Evita” and a retrospective exhibit by Professor Emeritus of Art Tony Plaut ’78.

Recommended for you