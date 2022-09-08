Cornell College’s fine arts departments have returned to a full performance and exhibition schedule for 2022-23.
Among the highlights of an ambitious year are a large production of “Evita” and a retrospective exhibit by Professor Emeritus of Art Tony Plaut ’78.
Up-to-date information on all the performances and exhibits can be found on Cornell’s new calendar, filtered by the category of fine arts. Members of the public and the campus community can now subscribe to the full fine arts calendar, or choose among music, art, and/or theatre and dance events calendars to receive periodic email updates. Viewers also can download events directly to their personal calendars.
Theatre and
dance productions“Working,” Sept. 22–25, Plumb-Fleming Black Box Theatre
Produced in conjunction with Cornell’s Second-Year Seminar classes during Block 1, the musical will feature monologues collected from local people about their jobs and how those jobs relate to their identity. Visiting Artist Patrick DuLaney will direct the play adapted from the Studs Terkel book.
“The Thanksgiving Play,” Nov. 10–13, Plumb-Fleming Black Box Theatre
Associate Professor of Theatre Caroline Price will direct this new comedy by Indigenous playwright Larissa Fasthorse. Her extremely sharp satire spears white, woke, liberal culture and examines if they sometimes do more harm than good.
“Evita,” March 3–5, Kimmel Theatre
This large-scale production of the Tony Award-winning musical will be co-produced by the theatre and dance and the music departments and features Cornell’s orchestra, band, and choirs along with actors, singers, and dancers. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, “Evita” is based on the life of Eva Perón, wife of Argentine president Juan Perón.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” April 27–30, Plumb-Fleming Black Box Theatre
Visiting Artist Patrick DuLaney will direct the Tony Award-winning play, which is based on the best-selling novels that upend the century-old story of how a miserable orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan.
Theatre performances require tickets, and box office information is included in the calendar listings.
Music performances In addition to “Evita” (above), the spring semester schedule is still in development. The Music Department’s European tour takes place Block 9, and many of the works the ensembles will perform during the year will be German, Czech, and American music for their tour repertoire.
Fall Choral, Concert Band, and Orchestral Concert, Oct. 13, Kimmel Theatre
The choirs will perform works with a nature theme and special effects that create a sonic landscape, says Assistant Professor of Music Chris Nakielski. The program includes new compositions by Jake Runestad including “Come to the Woods” (set to text by John Muir) and “Wild Forces” (set to text by St. Francis of Assisi). Also on the program are Brahms’ “O Beautiful Night,” “Late Autumn,” “Evening Song,” and “Why”; “Earth Song” by Frank Ticheli; “Famine Song” by Matthew Culloton; and other works.
The band, under Assistant Professor of Music Josh Neuenschwander, will play a set of contemporary works including Katajh Copley’s energetic and inspiring “Sunshine,” Kevin Day’s powerful “Requiem for the Unarmed,” and Omar Thomas’ “A Mother of A Revolution”—a march tribute to the leaders of the Stonewall uprising and founders of the Pride movement. Also on the program is former Cornell College music professor Aaron Perrine’s new work “Vignettes of Mount Vernon,” a piece inspired by memories of autumn on the Cornell campus.
The orchestra, also under Neuenschwander, will perform the Edvard Grieg masterwork Suite for String Orchestra, Op. 40, “From Holberg’s Time,” and several works by more recent composers.
Steel Band Concert, Nov. 5, Kimmel Theatre
Cornell’s active steel drum program is one of the most sought-after performing groups on campus. The steel drum program has been a part of the Cornell College Music Department for 20 years and its bands have toured extensively throughout the U.S. and internationally.
Winter Choral, Concert Band, and Orchestral Concert, Dec. 10, Kimmel Theatre
Cornell’s choir and orchestra will perform separately and in combination, with a program to include holiday music and other selections.
Art exhibitions “An Array of Wonders: Past, Present, and Future,” Sept. 9–Nov. 16, Peter Paul Luce Gallery, McWethy Hall
Opening reception: 3–5 p.m. Sept. 9; Homecoming reception: 3–5 p.m. Oct. 22
More than 100 pieces of art created by Emeritus Professor of Art Tony Plaut ’78 during his 34-year career will be on display. This solo exhibition will include drawings, paintings, sculptures, video, and mechanical contraptions.
“In(Visible): The Proximity of Illusion and Reality,” Jan. 20–March 24, 2023
Michigan artist Cynthia Greig’s installation uses photography and video to examine the difference between what we see and what we think we see. While we spend our days glancing at the unending stream of images flickering from the palms of our hands—sometimes even coveting another’s life as seen through the lens—Greig embraces the futility of photography to ever truly satisfy as a surrogate for the real.