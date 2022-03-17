Cornell's baseball team pulled away in the middle innings for a 10-6 victory over Fitchburg State Friday, March 11, in the final game of its spring break stay in the Sunshine State.
The Rams finished 3-3 on the trip, scoring 27 runs in their final two wins. The team moved to 3-5 overall on the season.
Freshman outfielder Seth Beals carried a hot bat and extended his hitting streak to seven games. He went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs. Beals had an RBI single in Cornell's five-run fifth inning that broke it open.
Drew Logel, who homered twice yesterday, singled, tripled and drove in one run against Fitchburg State (1-7). Kale Rose and Alec Boldt collected two hits apiece, while Darren Mancke and Josiah Shaw both scored twice.
Junior Kole Hinrichsen (1-1) earned his first pitching win of the spring, scattering seven hits and allowing four earned runs over 5.1 innings. He fanned four and walked one.
Cornell relievers Chad Dzierba, Carter Kriegel and Aiden Rosenthal did not surrender an earned run over the final 3.2 innings.
The Rams trailed 2-1 through two innings. They gained control by scoring nine unanswered runs over their next four at-bats.
Earlier in the week, the Rams dropped a 14-6 baseball game against Crown at Northeast Regional Field.
Cornell's lineup generated 10 hits and had several scoring chances throughout, leaving 13 runners on base in the 3-hour, 30-minute contest.
Designated hitter Tony Neuman led Cornell's attack, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Mancke also had a pair of hits, scoring once and driving in a run.
The Rams (1-5) received extra-base hits from James Kent (double) and Rose (triple). Paxon Wright scored two runs from the leadoff spot in the order. Beals singled to extend his hitting streak to five.
The Rams are scheduled to play a three-game neutral-site series with Loras March 19-20 at Mount Mercy's Plaster Athletic Complex in Cedar Rapids. The March 19 doubleheader starts at noon.