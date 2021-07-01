Cornell senior midfielder Sam Duff and junior defender Justin Howe are recipients of the 2020-21 College Player Award of Distinction by the United Soccer Coaches.
The USC recognized 184 men’s soccer players with the leadership award in all NCAA divisions, in addition to NAIA, NCCAA and Junior College.
This new award was established for member head coaches to submit deserving players based on one or more of the following criteria:
• Player has achieved quality performance on the field;
• Represented the highest ideals of team leadership;
• Exhibited quality character attributes including sportsmanship and respect for teammates, opponents, officials and the game in general;
• Made other significant contributions to the benefit of the program and the community.
Duff, a four-year letterwinner and 2020-21 team captain, was selected Cornell’s Sportsman of the Year this spring. He played 49 career matches for the Rams, starting 33.
Howe, a two-time all-Midwest Conference performer and the 2018 MWC Newcomer of the Year, was recently tabbed CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District for the second year in a row. He earned CoSIDA Third Team Academic All-America honors in 2019.
Duff and Howe were veteran leaders for the Rams this season, which featured an abbreviated spring competition schedule comprised of scrimmages. Both were members on the record-setting 2018 squad that qualified for the MWC Tournament.