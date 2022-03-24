Cornell celebrated its first home softball competitions in nearly three years and christened Van Metre Family Softball Field with a 9-6, 6-1 sweep of Eureka on a 65-degree Sunday afternoon.
The Rams accounted for 26 hits and played near-errorless ball in the field in claiming their first wins of the season. Cornell had played 41 consecutive games off campus prior to Sunday’s welcome opening at its beautiful new all-turf facility.
Sophomore newcomer Miranda Keith was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle in Game 1. She paced Cornell’s 14-hit attack, going 4-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Keith tripled home the go-ahead run in a four-run fifth inning, which was followed by an RBI double from Zoie Harvey and a two-RBI hit from Katie Fertig.
Julissa Rivera, Sydni Coleman and Harvey had two hits apiece, while Olivia Richards scored twice.
Starting pitcher Alyssa Pearson (1-6) worked into the seventh inning, striking out five before leaving with a 9-5 lead. Freshman Skylar McCartney-Puzio came on to record the final three outs, including a fly ball to right field that thwarted a Eureka threat with the bases loaded to end the game.
McCartney-Puzio (1-0) went the distance in the pitching circle in Game 2. The right-hander scattered six hits and allowed just one run for her first collegiate victory.
The Rams got all the scoring they needed in a five-run second frame, keyed by an RBI double off the left-field fence from Richards. Addie Bowman, Erin Puck and Claire Gugerty each recorded an RBI in the inning.
Marissa Faletti and Puck both went 2-for-4 at the top of the lineup. Harvey also had two hits.
Eureka (1-6) plated its lone run on a two-out hit in the top of the seventh.