Sophomore guard Kali March netted a career-high 21 points and guided Cornell's women's basketball team to its second tight win over Luther in a 14-day stretch, 62-55, Saturday afternoon inside the Small Sport Center.
The Rams (3-2) rallied late to beat the Norse (2-5) in the first meeting, 57-53, in Decorah. In Saturday's rematch, Cornell went on a 15-2 scoring spree that spanned the third and fourth quarters to break it open.
Trailing 41-36 with 4:46 remaining in the third quarter, Cornell mounted the game-changing run with help from 3-point goals by Megan Gandrup, Madison Osborn and March. March's three put Cornell ahead 51-43 early in the final period.
March scored 14 of her points in the second half and finished 8-of-15 shooting from the field with three 3-pointers. She added four rebounds, three assists and three steals to a strong stat line.
Junior Madison Wauters recorded her second double-double against the Norse, totaling 12 points and 11 rebounds. The 6-foot-3 center had 10 rebounds in the first quarter alone.
Osborn contributed eight points, five steals and four assists. Rachael Adewusi had eight points and four rebounds. Ilah Perez-Johnson chipped in six points, three rebounds and two steals off the bench.
Cornell pressured the Norse into 24 turnovers. The Rams outscored the visiting team, 27-2, in points off turnovers.