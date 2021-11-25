Seniors Jordan Magnani and Marcus Quirk both turned in double-doubles as Cornell's men's basketball team got back on the winning track with an 80-72 victory over Monmouth in Saturday's consolation game of the Buzz Levick Tournament.
Magnani equaled his career high with 10 assists to go with 14 points, while Quirk recorded team-highs of 23 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Rams (2-3), who ended a three-game slide.
All-conference forward Cooper Kabela pitched in nine points and passed Abe Tubbs (1991-94) for 10th place on Cornell's career scoring list with 1,242.
The Rams raced to an early 21-6 advantage, although needed some clutch plays late to fend off their Midwest Conference rival with Monmouth leading 63-62 with 4:44 left in regulation.
A Zach Ingle 3-pointer off a Magnani assist put Cornell back ahead. On the ensuing possession, Magnani came away with a steal and fed Ingle for a dunk that gave the Rams a 67-63 cushion, which they would only build on.
Ingle connected on three 3-point goals and finished with 14 points in only 16 minutes of work. Logan Sharp delivered 11 points and seven rebounds. Logan Christensen pitched in nine points.
The Rams sank 11 3-pointers for the game and turned the ball over just four times, while dishing 16 assists. Monmouth was led by Jordan Metcalf's 15 points and 19 rebounds.
Earlier in the week, the Rams took a loss to Wisconsin Lutheran 84-71.
The undefeated Warriors (4-0), picked to win their third straight Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference title, took control early behind 62.5-percent shooting in the first half and led the final 39 minutes of the contest.
Cooper Kabela had a big night for the Rams (1-3) with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists. The fifth-year senior forward made 7-of-14 field goals and went 8-of-9 from the foul line.
Freshman guard Jayden Meeker hit a pair of threes and netted 14 points in his first collegiate start. Jordan Magnani scored 14 points and grabbed a game-high seven rebounds. Logan Christensen distributed a team-best five assists.
Meeker's 3-pointer only 40 seconds in gave Cornell its only lead of the night. Wisconsin Lutheran built a 49-38 advantage at halftime, thanks to 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range. Another Meeker 3-pointer brought Cornell to within 51-49 early in the second half before the Warriors pulled away.
The Rams were hampered by 18 turnovers that led to 22 points for Wisconsin Lutheran. Cornell held a 34-32 edge in rebounds and had a solid night from the charity stripe, making 20-of-26 free throws.
Coming up - Cornell opens MWC play Nov. 30 with a 5:30 p.m. home game against Illinois College.