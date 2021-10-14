Cornell dropped a 9-0 home meet to Lake Forest Sunday, Oct. 10. It drew to close a three game road series for the Rams over the weekend.
Cornell (5-8 overall) secured fourth place in the MWC standings with a 3-3 record, advancing the Rams to an MWC semifinal match against top-seeded Grinnell at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15 in Middleton, Wis.
No. 2 seed Lake Forest and No. 3 seed Lawrence meet in Friday’s noon semifinal. The semifinal winners play for the championship and an automatic NCAA berth Friday afternoon.
The Rams fell behind 3-0 after doubles play with the Foresters (7-3 overall, 5-1 MWC). Cornell’s No. 1 pair Emmaline Fievet and Amanda Dragon lost 8-3. Lake Forest dropped only one game in the other two doubles wins.
Fievet came up short 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. Makayla Johnson fell 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2. The Foresters won 6-0, 6-0 at the other four positions.
On Saturday, Cornell’s women’s tennis team picked up a pair of Midwest Conference victories. The Rams defeated Illinois College 6-3 Saturday morning before downing Monmouth (Ill.) 8-1 that afternoon.
Cornell (5-7, 3-2 MWC) took a 2-1 lead following doubles in the morning against the Lady Blues. The number one pair of Fievet and Dragon claimed the Rams first point with an 8-3 win while Ashley Mink and Johnson secured the second team point with an 8-4 win at number two. The Rams carried the momentum into singles play winning four matches. Johnson and Mink tallied straight set wins at number two and three while Fievet gutted out a three set victory at number one. Freshman Kylie Jacobson clinched the meet for Cornell at number five with a three set win in her first collegiate match.
The Rams continued their strong play in the afternoon against Monmouth thanks to a doubles sweep. Fievet and Dragon won 8-3 at number won, Johnson and Mink won 8-7(3) at number two, while Jacobson and Kaylanna Seu won 8-4 at number three. Seu picked up her first collegiate win in her debut for the purple and white. Cornell finished out the 8-1 win, winning five of the six singles matches. Fievet, Johnson, Mink, Dragon and Jacobson all won in straight sets at their respective spots.
Mink and Johnson have now won four doubles matches in a row at the number two spot dating back to September 29th. Fievet continues to excel in singles with a team best eight wins all at the number one spot.