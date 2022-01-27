One cancellation, four postponements and 37 days since its last game, Cornell’s women’s basketball team celebrated a long-awaited return to the court with a 61-48 victory at Lake Forest Sunday afternoon.
The Rams, who last played on Dec. 17, extended their winning streak to six games and improved to 9-3 overall, 4-1 in the Midwest Conference.
Cornell completed a season sweep of Lake Forest (4-10 overall, 2-6 MWC), also beating the Foresters by a 13-point margin in December.
The Rams responded well from the lengthy layoff, particularly in the rebounding department where they held a commanding 53-30 advantage. Sophomore Ani’ja Simmons corralled a career-high 16 rebounds, six on the offensive end. Madison Wauters had seven rebounds, Rachael Adewusi six and Taeylor Reece five.
Cornell put three scorers in double figures, led by Madison Osborn’s 14 points. Kali March netted 12 points, going 7-of-9 from the foul line. Wauters added 11 points, followed by Simmons and Megan Gandrup with nine apiece.
The Rams trailed 15-11 after one quarter, but then took control by outscoring the home team 35-17 over the next two periods. A field goal by Simmons put Cornell comfortably ahead at 46-32 late in the third quarter.
Cornell limited the Foresters to 31.3-percent shooting for the game and allowed only three second-chance points. The Rams also forced 19 turnovers.