The Rams volleyball team were swept by Gustavus Adolphus Friday, Sept. 10, in the first match-up of the Cornell Classic. Gustavus topped the Rams in 25-23, 25-22, 25-18 matches.
Cornell (4-2) held early momentum and a 20-16 Set 1 lead against the Golden Gusties (4-1). Gustavus went on to score seven unanswered points, claimed the opening set and never trailed the rest of the night.
Senior libero Sydney Meeker posted a match-high 18 digs for the Rams. The all-American topped 1,700 digs for her career, becoming the third Cornell player to reach that mark.
The Rams received seven kills apiece from Ilah Perez-Johnson and Alissa McEndaffer, followed by six from Grace Marti who had a strong .417 hitting night.
On the second day of the Cornell Classic, Cornell won over UW-River Falls at Coe’s Kohawk Arena Saturday, Sept. 11 in a 21-15, 25-13, 25-23, 25-23 matchup.
The Rams fell 19-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 to Wheaton in the final match of the two-day, six-team event.
McEndaffer had an outstanding .469 hitting match against the Falcons. The senior had only four errors on 32 swings and also contributed eight digs and three blocks.
Olivia Richards and Ilah Perez-Johnson recorded 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Meeker totaled 27 digs, Delaney Thomas 15.
Freshman Clare Green handed out 78 total assists.
Earlier in the week, Cornell’s volleyball team won in a five set matchup against Coe Kohawks Wednesday, Sept. 8. The Rams won 25-19, 25-18, 20-25, 22-25, 15-11 in the matchup at the Small Sports Complex.
The Rams (4-1) rallied to score nine of the final 10 points of the match and claimed an important point toward the 2021-22 Bremner Cup All-Sport Series, which Cornell now leads 2-1 through three head-to-head competitions this fall.
The match had 26 ties and 12 lead changes over the course of the game.