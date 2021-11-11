Cornell’s Midwest Conference regular-season championship volleyball team had five players gain all-MWC recognition.
Cornell’s honorees featured players from five different classes, led by a trio of first team selections in fifth-year libero Sydney Meeker, senior outside hitter Alissa McEndaffer and junior middle blocker Rory Light.
Sophomore outside hitter Ilah Perez-Johnson and freshman setter Clare Green earned second team accolades.
Meeker is the fifth player in Cornell volleyball history to gain all-conference status four times in a career. Meeker was also first team in 2019 (Player of the Year) and received second team honors in 2017 and 2018.
Meeker became the 14th player in MWC history to amass 2,000 career digs earlier this season. She averaged 4.42 digs per set in conference matches. Meeker was an efficient 145-of-148 from the service line with 11 aces.
McEndaffer was voted all-MWC for the third consecutive season, earning second team honors in 2018 and 2019. She led the Rams in conference play with 3.27 kills per set and posted a .304 attack percentage. McEndaffer also averaged 1.38 digs and 0.27 blocks.
Light, a two-time all-MWC selection, was dominant in the front row, averaging a league-best 1.42 blocks per set against MWC foes. The 6-foot Light ranked among the leaders with 3.23 kills per set and a .328 hitting percentage.
Perez-Johnson showed her versatility with MWC averages of 2.92 kills, 0.48 aces, 2.76 digs and 0.36 blocks per set. She recorded a double-double of 16 kills and 14 digs in the title-clinching 3-1 win at Grinnell Oct. 27. Perez-Johnson had a team-high 12 aces in MWC action.
Green made a huge impact in her first collegiate season, leading all MWC setters at 10.12 assists per set. She averaged 2.31 digs, 0.65 blocks and fired nine aces against conference opponents. Green is only 25 assists shy of becoming the sixth Ram to reach 1,000 in a season.
The Rams finished 8-0 in league play to claim their ninth consecutive MWC regular-season title. Coach Jeff Meeker’s top-seeded Rams (18-11 overall) host Monmouth in a 7 p.m. semifinal tonight (Nov. 5) at the MWC Tournament.
Grinnell landed the MWC Player of the Year (Kaylin Kuhn) and Coach of the Year (Eric Ragan). Monmouth libero Kaylee Woodard was tabbed Newcomer of the Year, and teammate Karlie Drish recipient of the MWC Elite 20 Award. Beloit earned the Team Sportsmanship Award.