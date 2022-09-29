Freshman Ella McLaughlin capped an outstanding offensive road trip with 14 kills in Saturday’s 25-18, 25-14, 25-14 Midwest Conference volleyball sweep over Monmouth inside Glennie Gymnasium.

The hot-hitting Rams racked up 45 total kills on .292 hitting for the match, completing an unblemished weekend in MWC play. Cornell (8-4 overall, 2-0 MWC) dominated Knox in a 3-0 win Friday night.

