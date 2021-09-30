The Cornell volleyball teams took sweeps of two foes in contests this week. On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Rams swept Monmouth in three matches with scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-16.
In one sequence in the third set, Cornell middle blocker Rory Light kept the ball alive with a soccer-style right-footed kick over the net. And when Monmouth (7-9 overall, 0-2 MWC) returned it back, Light stuffed it to the floor for one of her seven blocks in the match.
Light and Alissa McEndaffer shared team-high honors with nine kills apiece for a balanced Cornell attack that outhit the visiting Scots .230 to .076. Ilah Perez-Johnson slammed seven kills and fired four of the team’s seven ace serves. Olivia Richards and Tendall Weigand added five kills apiece.
Senior Sydney Meeker had a fine match in the back row, racking up 24 digs. Lindsey Frazier went 15-of-15 from the service line with two aces. Setter Clare Green totaled 29 assists and four block assists.
In play on Friday, Sept. 24, the Rams swept Knox in match scores of 25-13, 25-13, 25-20.
Cornell pounded 14 kills on .387 hitting in the first set and was well on its way to an 18th consecutive series win over Knox. Perez-Johnson keyed the quick start, killing five of her eight attacks in the opening set.
Light continued her stellar play with a match-high 10 kills and a .474 attack percentage. Perez-Johnson finished with eight kills and a team-best 13 digs. McEndaffer had eight kills.
The Rams served six aces in the match, three by Meeker who also scooped nine digs. Richards totaled four blocks and six digs. Green set 23 assists.