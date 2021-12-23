The Rams earned a 75-63 road win over Luther Friday evening.
Cooper Kabela continued his climb up Cornell's all-time scoring list, draining four 3-point goals and finishing with a game-high 20 points. The senior passed Jack Grams (1,343 points, 1962-65) for No. 6 in career points with 1,345 and counting. Kabela also had six rebounds and dished a team-best four assists.
The Rams received 18 points from Marcus Quirk, 15 from Jordan Magnani and 11 from Logan Christensen in a game they led for the final 35 minutes. Junior center Logan Sharp contributed 14 rebounds, marking the fourth consecutive contest he's reached double figures.
Cornell connected on 9-of-21 shots from 3-point range and held an 11-point advantage from the foul line. The Rams sank 16-of-27 free throws, while the Norse (1-9) attempted just six.
The Rams hit six 3-pointers in the opening half and had a 31-25 lead at the break.
Cornell pulled ahead 46-34 with a 10-2 spurt in the second half, highlighted by a pair of threes from Magnani. Luther (1-9) never got closer than six points the remainder of the night.
The Rams won the battle on the boards, 41-31.
Earlier in the week, Cornell men lost against the Kohawks 83-75.
The Rams (6-4) fell for the first time in nearly a month, snapping a five-game winning streak. The Kohawks, out of the American Rivers Conference, improved to 10-2 on the season.
Cornell battled with the home team virtually the entire way and grabbed a 55-51 lead on a Marcus Quirk 3-pointer early in the second half. The Rams trailed 62-60 with less than eight minutes remaining when Coe forged ahead with a 10-2 spurt.
A pair of Cooper Kabela free throws brought the Rams within 72-69 with 3:35 left, although that was the closest Cornell would get down the stretch.
Kabela led all scorers with 20 points, highlighted by a 10-of-14 touch from the foul line. Quirk buried four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Jordan Magnani had a fine all-around game with 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and no turnovers in 36 minutes of work.
Logan Sharp corralled 10 rebounds, his third consecutive game reaching double figures in that department.
The Kohawks shot the ball at a 51.8-percent clip and went 20-of-27 from the foul line. Cornell turned the ball over just nine times, while posting 12 assists.