Senior Seanne Bialo was a force on defense today, tying the school mark for ground balls in a season with 54 as the Rams came up short in MWLC play against University of Northwestern - St. Paul.
India Smith was the first to get on the board for the Rams (5-5, 1-1 MWLC), quickly followed by a goal from Raquel Gassmann who was assisted by Nina Deer. Gassman ended with two goals while Smith added five ground balls and five caused turnovers.
Following the first quarter, the game was deadlocked at 2-2. The Eagles (3-4, 1-0 MWLC) went on a scoring spree to take the lead in the second, despite goals from Anna Methe and Cece Zanoni.
Cece Zanoni and Sydney Swift were also able to get on the stat sheet in the game, scoring one goal each and combining for seven ground balls.
Bialo was all over the field today, grabbing eight ground balls en route to tying the school record.
Maddie Althoff got the start in the net for the Rams sharing time with Kathryn Andries, combing for ten saves.
Earlier in the week, the lacrosse team took a 16-7 win against Augsburg University.
Althoff's seven saves tonight put her past the school mark for saves in a career with 178, surpassing the previous record of 173 by Kayla Boyd (2017-18). Swift was feeling it on offense as she scored seven goals in the contest, tying the school record for goals in a game.
The Rams (5-4, 1-0 MWLC) established themselves with a draw control to start the game, later seeing back-to-back goals come from Cece Zanoni for an early 2-0 lead. Zanoni finished with three goals and a ground ball.
The Auggies (0-10, 0-1 MWLC) struck back, but couldn't keep up as Swift scored four first-half goals, giving the Rams a 7-4 cushion going into intermission.
Anna Methe netted all four of her goals in the third quarter, giving the Rams a 13-5 lead going in the fourth. Methe added two assists, two ground balls, and three turnovers in the game.
Augsburg took more shots in the fourth quarter than any other, but Cornell's defense shut down any hopes of a comeback. Seanne Bialo and India Smith led the way on the defensive end grabbing 13 ground balls combined. Bialo also added a score to her tally.
Althoff secured the win in the net while setting the new career saves mark, she was followed in relief by Kathryn Andries in the second half.
Coming up - The Rams will take a break from MWLC play as they will host Elmhurst University on Friday at Van Metre Field at Ash Park at 5:30 p.m.