Cornell’s women’s cross country team had six first-year runners at the front of its pack at Friday’s Bradley Intercollegiate Championships.
Freshman Natalie Neuhaus paced the young Rams with a strong top-25 showing in a field of 78 runners. She posted a 3-mile time of 19:14, placing 25th overall.
Neuhaus was second among all Division III runners to Monmouth’s Arika Hofmann (18:42).
The Rams placed seventh with 177 points.
Following Neuhaus, Jeanelle Jimenez led the next wave of Rams with a mark of 20:06 for 37th place. Michelle Nava ran 20:58 (44th), Hanna Walsh 21:08 (45th) and Mio Aoki-Sherwood 21:39 (53rd) to round out Cornell’s point scorers.
In the men’s cross country run, Aaron Davidson held his own against the Division I runners at Bradley Intercollegiate Cross Country Championships.
Davidson was first among all Division III runners and finished eighth overall in the 95-man field, behind seven runners from host Bradley. The senior standout clocked an 8-kilometer time of 25:32 for a 5:08 mile pace.
The Rams put six runners in the top 50 and placed fourth out of eight teams with 106 points. Cornell was four points behind Heartland and only 11 short of runner-up Dubuque. Bradley won the team race with a perfect score of 15 points.
Sophomore Emery Bird fared well in his first collegiate 8K, taking 21st in 26:25.