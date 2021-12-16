Cornell’s Madison Osborn drained five 3-point goals and netted a season-high 17 points to guide the Rams to a 64-59 women’s basketball win over Midwest Conference foe Beloit Saturday, Dec. 11, inside Flood Arena.
The surging Rams notched their fifth victory in the last six games, improving to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in the MWC.
Cornell shot the ball well from long range, connecting on 10-of-22 3-point attempts. Osborn went 5-of-8 from distance, while Kali March added three 3-pointers to go with her 12 points and team-high six assists. Megan Gandrup also hit a pair of threes in a reserve role.
Rachael Adewusi pitched in 11 points. Ani’ja Simmons just missed her second straight double-double, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds. Ilah Perez-Johnson added nine rebounds coming off Cornell’s bench.
The contest was tight most of the game. The Buccaneers (3-8 overall, 0-4 MWC) hung around and pulled within 50-45 with less than seven minutes to go in regulation.
The Rams responded with a game-changing 11-2 spurt, capped by a March bucket that put them ahead 61-47 with 3:15 remaining.
Earlier in the week, the Rams breezed over Grinnell 81-66.
Nine players contributed to the 81-point outburst, which is Cornell’s highest single-game total since the 2017-18 season.
Sophomore forward Ani’ja Simmons turned in her most impressive game as a Ram, going for 15 points and 15 rebounds in 28 minutes. It marked her first collegiate double-double.
Madison Wauters netted a team-best 19 points on efficient 8-of-10 shooting from the field. The junior added nine rebounds for the Rams, who owned a decisive 50-27 advantage on the boards.
Kali March and Megan Gandrup provided 12 points apiece. Rachael Adewusi chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds. March also led the team with four assists.
The Rams broke open a tight 49-47 game with a 7-0 run to close the third quarter. Simmons had a pair of second-chance buckets during the spurt that put Cornell ahead 56-47.
Cornell outscored the Pioneers in the paint, 28-8, and in bench points, 18-3.