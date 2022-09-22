Cornell women’s soccer pick up three losses Sep 22, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rams surrendered four unanswered goals to a strong Carleton squad and fell 5-1 in women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon.Senior Sanne Croes provided Cornell’s score midway through the first half on an assist from Amelia Brown. Croes’ second goal of the season pulled the Rams (1-6-1) even at 1-1.Carleton (6-1) regained the lead at the 39-minute mark and then pulled away with three second-half goals. The Knights put up 31 total shots in the match, to Cornell’s four.The Rams received eight saves from goalkeeper Sabrina Ibanez, who gave up four goals in 80 minutes. Krystin Kamrath came on late and recorded one save.Kylie Hard and Croes provided two shots apiece to lead Cornell’s attack.Earlier in the week,The Rams lost a 3-0 bout with Central College Saturday.The Rams (1-5-1) managed only four shots – all in the second half – although stayed within striking distance deep into the contest.Central (3-2-1) broke open a 1-0 lead with two goals over the final 20 minutes.Ibanez kept the Rams close with nine saves over 61 minutes. She allowed one goal early in the first half. Kamrath finished the match at goalkeeper and tallied three saves.Georgia James, Kylie Hard and Sanne Croes each had one shot on goal for Cornell. The Dutch attempted 22 total shots, 14 after intermissionThe Rams also lost to NAIA Wesleyan 3-2.Sophomore Kylie Hard and fifth-year Georgia James netted back-to-back unassisted goals only four minutes apart, knotting the score at 2-2 with 28 minutes left in regulation.Iowa Wesleyan caught a break with a penalty kick opportunity in the 63rd minute and cashed it in, putting the visitors ahead 3-2.Cornell misfired on a penalty kick of its own in the 73rd minute and the Tigers were able to ride out their one-goal lead to the end.The Rams finished with 18 total shots, nine of them on goal. James and Hard accounted for four attempts apiece, followed by Amelia Brown with three.Freshmen Ibanez and Kamrath split time at goalkeeper. Ibanez allowed the two first-half goals and had one save. Kamrath worked the second half and collected two saves. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa homecomingSpringville volleyball: New No. 1 in 1A?Tenacious, dedicated volunteer passes awayParlor on Main is now OpenMount Vernon Homecoming festivities continue tonightSpringville-Central City cross country: Breakthrough performanceMidland homecoming‘It’s time to keep going:’ Next steps already underway for gymAnamosa passes gym bondAnamosa football: Comeback falls just short Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.