The Cornell Rams women’s winning soccer streak came to a close Saturday, Oct. 9, with a loss to Valparaiso 0-5.
Cornell hung in against its first-ever Division I foe for a good portion of the contest. The Rams allowed two goals in the opening 23 minutes and trailed 2-0 at halftime.
The Beacons pulled away in the second half, scoring twice in a four-minute span and then adding a final goal with 36 seconds remaining.
Freshman Kylie Hard recorded Cornell’s lone shot attempt. Valparaiso accounted for 23 total shots, 15 after intermission.
Cornell’s Elise Thomason-Larsen worked 62 minutes at goalkeeper, allowing three goals and making three saves. Nicole Trenholm posted five saves in relief.
Earlier in the week, the Rams women tied Grinnell after two overtime innings in a Tuesday, Oct. 5 match-up.
The Rams found themselves down 1-0 until the 85th minute of the match. Sydney Hancox played a through ball for Sanne Croes and she finished off the move placing the ball past the Pioneer goalkeeper to even the score and send the match to overtime.
Grinnell (2-8-1 overall, 1-1-1 MWC) scored the opening goal of the evening just before the 30-minute mark.
Cornell (6-5-1 overall, 1-0-1 MWC) attempted nine shots to Grinnell’s six in the contest. Hard led the Rams with four shots. Sam O’Brien had two shots. Elissafe Moreno, Amelia Brown and Croes had one shot each.
Thomason-Larsen played all 110 minutes in goal for Cornell. She recorded three saves.
Coming up - The Rams (1-0-1 MWC) return to conference play today (Thursday, Oct. 14) with a 5 p.m. match against Illinois College in Jacksonville, Ill.