Cornell got the most out of its women’s tennis lineup Saturday in their spring home opener, defeating Bethany Lutheran College 6-3 inside the Small Sport Center Arena.
The Rams won six of the seven contested to secure the first win of the spring campaign. In doubles action, Ashley Mink and Amanda Dragon teamed up for the first time this year to earn an 8-5 win at No. 2. Also playing together for the first time this season, Emmaline Fievet and Makayla Johnson followed up with an 8-4 win of their own at No. 1 giving the Rams a 2-1 advantage heading into singles play.
Freshman Kaylanna Seu, garnered a 6-0, 6-4 win at No. 5 and gave the Rams their first singles win on the day. Seu earned her first career singles win as a Ram.
Bethany Lutheran won at No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-0 for their lone singles win on the day. The Vikings also received two points from forfeits at No. 3 doubles and No. 6 singles.
Johnson, Fievet and Dragon finished the day 2-0 in their matches. Johnson was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 2. Fievet pushed her singles win total to eleven on the year after clinching the meet winning 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1. Dragon closed out the match with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep at No. 4.
The Rams return to the courts next Saturday, March 26, hosting Division II Truman State at 2 p.m.