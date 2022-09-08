Cornell’s women’s tennis team had a successful opening weekend on its home courts, taking second in the inaugural Rams Invitational.
The Rams won two of three duals, capped by Sunday’s 9-0 shutout of Marian. Cornell beat Buena Vista in Saturday’s opener, 8-1, and then dropped a 5-4 battle with Elmhurst later in the day.
Elmhurst finished the invite 3-0, followed by Cornell at 2-1, Marian 1-2 and Buena Vista 0-3.
Cornell sophomore Kylie Jacobson and freshman Ashley Drake both enjoyed perfect 5-0 starts to the season. Jacobson claimed three singles wins, highlighted by a 6-7 (2), 6-0, 6-1 comeback over Elmhurst at No. 3.
Jacobson and Drake partnered at No. 3 doubles for wins over Elmhurst (8-5) and Marian (8-3). They won by default against Buena Vista. Drake won all three of her singles matches in straight sets, surrendering only four total games playing at the No. 4 and 6 positions.
Freshman Audrey Small went 5-1 in her first collegiate action. She finished 3-0 in singles play at No. 3 and 4 and teamed with Makayla Johnson for a 2-1 record at No. 1 doubles.
Coming up – The Rams (2-1) are on the road for two duals Saturday. They open Midwest Conference play at 9 a.m. against Lake Forest, followed by a 2 p.m. nonconference meet against Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, Ill.