Senior Nina Deer established two single-game school records Sunday as Cornell’s women’s lacrosse team cruised to an 18-3 Senior Day win against Marian University at Van Metre Field at Ash Park.
Deer led Cornell’s explosive offensive attack, scoring five goals while adding six assists, making her the new record holder with 11 points in the game. The previous record was nine points, shared by Emily Beehler (‘21) and Barbie Becker (‘19). With six total assists, Deer also set the school mark for assists in a game, topping the record of five by Shannen Van Alstine in 2015.
Cece Zanoni and senior Raquel Gassmann combined for nine goals between the pair, adding fuel to the fire for the Rams (4-4). Gassman ended with five goals and an assist, while Zanoni scored four times and assisted twice.
The Rams dominated on defense as well, with seniors Seanne Bialo and Ellie Nestingen collecting 10 ground balls and eight caused turnovers between them. India Smith also made her presence felt, adding six ground balls and four caused turnovers.
Cornell quickly overwhelmed the Sabres (0-7), sprinting to a 9-0 lead after the first quarter. After Marian struck back early in the second quarter with two straight goals, senior Sydney Swift shut down hopes of a rally with a goal of her own. Swift ended the day with two goals, firing seven total shots on net.
Marian quickly got on the board to start the third quarter, but Swift again shut it down with a goal shortly after, sparking seven unanswered goals for Cornell to end the game.
Senior goalie Maddie Althoff was in the net for the entire 60 minutes today, gathering seven total saves and moving to 2-2 on the season.