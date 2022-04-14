Cornell women’s lacrosse fought hard in a non-conference 18-5 loss at Van Metre Field at Ash park against UW-La Crosse.
The Rams were able to win 15 draw controls, compared to the Eagles 10. On top of that, they also grabbed 26 ground balls compared to their 25.
Nina Deer was the first to get on the board for the Rams, scoring two totals goals with two ground balls in the game.
Anna Methe, Seanne Bialo, and Meg Lewis combined for 14 draw controls — dominating the Eagles in the center of the field. Methe also added a goal and two ground balls to round out her night.
Cece Zanoni and Sydney Swift were also able to get a goal tonight, Zanoni and Swift fired nine shots between the pair.
Maddie Althoff and Kathryn Andries split time in the net tonight, combining for eight total saves. ‘
Earlier in the week, the Rams had an 18-2 victory over Elmhurst College.
In the match, Bialo set a new school mark, with 62 ground balls this season.
Bialo was in her element tonight — going on to grab eight ground balls, six draw controls, and 3 caused turnovers. Teammate India Smith is close behind Bialo with 55 ground balls on the season, leading the way for the Rams defense.
Cornell (6-5, 1-1 MWLC) controlled the game from start to finish — outshooting the Blue Jays (0-8) 35-9 and winning draw controls 17-6.
Swift exploded in the early portion of the game, scoring four out of the first five goals. The other was scored by Smith in the closing minute of quarter one. Swift totaled five goals and three ground balls while Smith scored twice and had two ground balls.
The Rams dominated the Elmhurst defense in the middle portion of the game, outscoring them 8-1 in the second quarter. Methe flashed her quickness in the second, scoring three goals within two minutes. Methe scored four goals and won seven draw controls in the game.
Deer secured the decision for a running clock with two goals late in the first half, she was assisted by Cece Zanoni and Tess Cooper. Deer scored four goals on the night while adding an assist and four ground balls.
Ellie Nestingen kept things going for the Rams offensively, making her presence felt as she scored the first and last goal of the third quarter.
Not much got past Andries and Althoff tonight either, both split time while Andries will be credited with the win.
The Rams will get back to MWLC play next Saturday, April 16 as they will take on Lake Forest in Mount Vernon.