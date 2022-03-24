Cornell women’s lacrosse won big on the road against Beloit College in Wisconsin, securing a 9-3 victory.
The Rams grabbed an impressive 50 ground balls on the day, breaking the previous school record of 45 in a game. The previous record was made when the Buccaneers came to the Hilltop last season.
Nina Deer scored the opening goal of the game, starting the Rams offensive attack off on the right foot. Following the goal, Beloit (1-2) struck back with two goals late in the first quarter, one of them being with six seconds remaining.
The Rams (3-4) found themselves down 2-1, but Anna Methe quickly got the lead back with two straight goals to take the lead from the Buccaneers. Methe ended the game with a hat trick along with four ground balls.
Sydney Swift and India Smith finished off the first half with a goal from each of them to give Cornell a 5-2 lead.
The game became out of reach for Beloit late in the fourth when Cornell’s Cece Zanoni and Raquel Gassmann scored the final two goals.
Seanne Bialo led the Rams with eight ground balls, tying her single-game record.
Maddie Althoff was in for the start, with Kathryn Andries coming in for the second half. Andries and the Rams defense held the Buccaneers scoreless in the second half.
Earlier in the week, Cornell women’s lacrosse fell in a tightly contested affair with NAIA William Penn at Van Metre Field at Ash Park. The Rams stayed within striking distance throughout, but weren’t able to hang on long enough as the Statesmen took the win 16-11.
Methe was able to get on the board first on the night, scoring just 35 seconds into the game. Methe ended the night with three goals, bringing her season total up to seven.
It was a defensive battle early on, with 15 ground balls coming in the first quarter between both teams. Gassmann led Cornell with six ground balls on the night, also adding two goals on the offensive end.
The Rams (2-4) found themselves down three scores going into the third, but Deer struck quickly in the third for her twelfth goal on the season.
Swift and Smith were able to have their presence felt as well, scoring five goals between the pair. Smith also did her job on the defensive end with four ground balls.
William Penn’s (3-4) goalkeeper was busy tonight saving 14 of Cornell’s 33 shots.
Althoff and Andries split time in the net tonight, with Althoff taking the loss and moving to 1-2 on the year.
Coming up- The Rams will take on Elmurst College at home on the Hilltop Saturday, March 26.