Cornell women’s lacrosse wasn’t able to hang on as they took on NAIA Culver-Stockton. The Rams were able to do a lot of good things throughout, but it wasn’t enough in the end as the Wildcats won 10-4.
The Wildcats (1-2) jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first quarter, but two goals from Nina Deer and one from Claire Chekytis brought things back to 3-3 late in the third quarter. Deer finished with two goals, four ground balls, and one caused turnover.
Culver-Stockton stretched their lead late in the third quarter with three unanswered goals to make the score 6-3 going into the fourth.
Cornell wasn’t able to shrink the deficit, as Sydney Swift was the Rams (2-3) lone goal scorer in the fourth quarter, compared to the Wildcats four. Swift also went on to grab 3 ground balls.
India Smith continued to be a force on defense today, grabbing seven total ground balls. Smith is currently leading the Rams in ground balls this season with 26 through the first five games.
Kathryn Andries got the start tonight and was later replaced by Maddie Althoff in the second half.
Earlier in the week, Cornell women’s lacrosse fell on the 12-1 against Missouri Baptist University.
For the first time this season, the Rams (2-2) were held scoreless in the first half as the Spartans (3-1) were able to connect on nine goals with 26 shots.
Cornell couldn’t seem to get it going, hindered by turnovers and penalties that led to three Rams receiving a yellow card and being forced to miss time during the game. The Spartans took advantage of Cornell’s penalties, scoring two goals one player up in the first half.
Seanne Bialo and Cece Zanoni were able to be a bright spot for Cornell’s defense with four caused turnovers and five ground balls between the pair. India Smith also grabbed four ground balls herself.
Nina Deer scored the lone goal for the Rams, coming at the midway point of the third quarter. Deer fired three shots on net and grabbed three ground balls.
Maddie Althoff started for the Rams, saving ten shots in the first half. She was followed by Kathryn Andries in the second half.