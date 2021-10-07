Cornell had a decisive 3-0 shutout over Ripon on the road Saturday, Oct. 2.

The Rams (6-5 overall, 1-0 MWC) extended their overall winning streak to four matches with their third consecutive shutout win.

Cornell handled the Red Hawks (0-10-1, 0-3 MWC) the entire match, recording an alarming 32 shot attempts while allowing just one. The Rams also had 10 corner kicks to Ripon’s none.

Maddalin Doran put the Rams on the scoreboard with an assisted goal from Elise Hermiston at the 10-minute mark. Georgia James made it 2-0 Rams in the 29th minute, caroming a shot off the goal post.

Kylie Hard netted Cornell’s third goal early in the second half.

Goalkeeper Nicole Trenholm earned the complete-game win, her first of the season. She saved the only shot she faced.

Sam O’Brien and Hermiston led Cornell’s attack with six shots apiece. Sydney Hancox had three shots on goal.

