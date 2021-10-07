Cornell women's scoccer coast 3-0 over Ripon Oct 7, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cornell had a decisive 3-0 shutout over Ripon on the road Saturday, Oct. 2.The Rams (6-5 overall, 1-0 MWC) extended their overall winning streak to four matches with their third consecutive shutout win.Cornell handled the Red Hawks (0-10-1, 0-3 MWC) the entire match, recording an alarming 32 shot attempts while allowing just one. The Rams also had 10 corner kicks to Ripon’s none.Maddalin Doran put the Rams on the scoreboard with an assisted goal from Elise Hermiston at the 10-minute mark. Georgia James made it 2-0 Rams in the 29th minute, caroming a shot off the goal post.Kylie Hard netted Cornell’s third goal early in the second half.Goalkeeper Nicole Trenholm earned the complete-game win, her first of the season. She saved the only shot she faced.Sam O’Brien and Hermiston led Cornell’s attack with six shots apiece. Sydney Hancox had three shots on goal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCaspers family has record dayAnamosa football: Thrilling trophy triumphNurse, educator challenging District 4 incumbentSpringville football: Saving the best for lastShelter unveils phase one of dog parkFounder of Every Student, Any School seeks board seatJohnson takes pumpkin crown: First Minnesota winner since 2014Midland football: Staying business as usualCandidate list set for Nov. 2 city and school board electionsAnamosa football: Plenty still to play for Images Videos