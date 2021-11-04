Cornell women’s soccer suffered a hard-fought 1-0 loss against the Beloit Buccaneers in their season finale.
Each team attempted six first half shots but could not find breakthrough goal until the second half.
Beloit (7-4-5 overall, 4-1-3 MWC) scored the lone goal of the match four minutes into the second half.
Cornell registered ten shots in the match to Beloit’s nine. Sam O’Brien led the Rams with five attempts. Elissafe Moreno had two shots. Elise Hermiston, Georgia James and Sydney Hancox had one shot apiece.
Elise Thomason-Larsen played the full match in goal for Cornell. She recorded three saves.
The Rams finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 7-11-1 and a 2-5-1 record in MWC competition.
Earlier in the week, the Cornell’s women’s soccer team took a 2-0 loss to Monmouth at Peacock Memorial Athletic Park.
Cornell had several scoring chances late against the Fighting Scots, attempting nine of its 10 shots in the second half. Sam O’Brien fired four shots, one on goal. Sanne Croes and Marina Mayorga each had one shot on goal.
Despite coming up empty on the offensive end, Cornell hung within striking distance virtually the entire way. Monmouth broke a scoreless match in the 38th minute, and then put it out of reach with a second goal with 1:27 left in regulation.
Cornell goalkeeper Thomason-Larsen recorded five saves over 90 minutes. She faced 12 shots from the Fighting Scots, eight in the first half.