Cornell women's soccer splits weekend matches Oct 6, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cornell's women's soccer team more than doubled up Waldorf in total shots, although fell one goal short in a 2-1 nonconference loss Sunday at home.The NAIA's Warriors scored twice late in the opening half, the last coming with only 15 seconds left before intermission to claim a 2-0 advantage.In the second half, Cornell quickly cut the deficit to 2-1 on a penalty kick by Sanne Croes at the 50-minute mark. It was Croes' team-leading third goal of the season.The Rams fired 10 of their 14 shots in the second half, but were held scoreless over the final 40 minutes.Croes finished with four shot attempts on the afternoon. She and Kylie Hard both had two shots on goal.Cornell's defense limited Waldorf to six shots. Krystin Kamrath and Sabrina Ibanez split time at goalkeeper for the Rams. Ibanez worked 45 scoreless minutes after intermission.Earlier in the week, fifth-year Sam O'Brien made an impactful return to Cornell's starting lineup, helping the Rams to a 3-0 women's soccer win over Midwest Conference foe Ripon.Working her way back from injury, O'Brien scored one goal and assisted on another as Cornell celebrated a successful start to league play.The Rams dominated Ripon in ball possession with 28 total shots, to the Red Hawks' five.O'Brien set the tone with an unassisted goal in the 33rd minute. Cornell's 1-0 lead stood until the 79th minute, when O'Brien assisted Elise Hermiston for a score.Freshman Wies Kleingeld netted her first collegiate goal in the 87th minute to put the finishing touch on the win.Sabrina Ibanez went the distance in goal for the team's first shutout of the season. She had two saves.Hermiston led Cornell's attack with nine shots, four of them on goal. O'Brien added five attempts, Kylie Hard four. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew priest took unusual pathCentral City stays hot with two 3-0 sweeps over Alburnett and East BuchananAnamosa volleyball: It comes down to servingMoorea Brown gets the best of Djoumessi at Night of ConflictGoodbye for nowSpringville volleyball: Taking sole possession of firstCaspers gets first win in styleLisbon coronation set for FridayBone Dash to debut at the SRNA October 8Midland football: Taking care of business Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.