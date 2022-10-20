Cornell claimed two singles semifinalists and a pair of consolation champions at the Midwest Conference Women’s Tennis Championships this weekend at Nielsen Tennis Center.
Junior Makayla Johnson at No. 1 and freshman Ashley Drake at No. 5 both finished in the top four in their respective singles brackets. Both players went 1-1 and fell in the semifinals to the eventual champion.
The fifth-seeded Johnson won her opening match 7-6 (5), 6-2 and then dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision to Grinnell. Drake, seeded fourth, earned a 6-4, 6-0 quarterfinal win over Ripon before falling 6-0, 6-0 to Grinnell.
Sophomore Kylie Jacobson came away an 8-6 winner over Ripon in the consolation final at No. 3 singles. She bounced back from a 6-1, 6-3 quarterfinal loss to Lawrence.
Freshman Audrey Small also won her consolation championship match at No. 4 singles, 8-1 over Illinois College. She dropped a 7-6 (4), 0-6, 10-8 battle with Ripon in the quarters.
Ashley Mink at No. 2 and Josalin McKeever at No. 6 both finished 0-2 in singles play.
Cornell’s No. 2 doubles pair of McKeever and Mink finished the tournament 1-2. They lost 8-4 to Illinois College in the consolation final.
No. 1 tandem Johnson and Ann Bradley and No. 3 pair Jacobson and Small both finished 0-2 in their respective flights.
The Rams will begin their spring season March 4 with a home meet against Augustana.