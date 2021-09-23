Cornell’s women’s tennis team concluded a busy Midwest Conference opening weekend with a 9-0 setback Sunday afternoon at defending MWC champion Grinnell.
Cornell had its work cut out against the Pioneers (5-0 overall, 3-0 MWC), having to default matches at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles with a short-handed lineup.
Cornell’s No. 1 singles player Emmaline Fievet had a five-match singles winning streak snapped, falling 6-0, 6-0 to Sabrina Tang. The Pioneers lost only three total games in the five contested singles matches.
The Rams’ No. 2 doubles tandem of Makayla Johnson and Regina Bermudez-Smith fell 8-2. Fievet and Amanda Dragon came up short at No. 1 doubles, 8-1.
In Saturday, Sept. 18 play, Fievet extended her singles win streak.
Fievet improved her singles record to 5-1 with her fifth consecutive win.
The Rams bounced back from a 7-2 opening loss to Lawrence and claimed a 6-3 victory over Ripon.
Ashley Mink scored the clinching team point against Ripon, taking a 6-1, 7-6 (4) win at the No. 5 singles position. The Rams also picked up singles wins from Fievet (6-2, 6-2), Johnson (6-1, 3-6, 6-4) and Bermudez-Smith (6-4, 6-4).
Fievet and Dragon were 8-2 victors at No. 1 doubles. Johnson and Bermudez-Smith won 8-4 at No. 2. Ripon received default wins at No. 3 doubles and No. 6 singles.
Cornell took a pair of singles wins against Lawrence. No. 1 player Fievet rolled 6-0, 6-1, while Bermudez-Smith fought to a 7-6 (3), 6-4 win at No. 5.