Cornell womens tennis takes two losses on week Oct 6, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rams ran up against defending Midwest Conference champion Grinnell Sunday, dropping a 9-0 women's tennis meet on their home courts.The Rams took three games in doubles action against the Pioneers. No. 3 tandem Ashley Drake and Ann Bradley fell 8-2, while No. 2 pair Ashley Mink and Josalin McKeever lost 8-1.Freshman Audrey Small played well at the No. 3 singles spot, battling Nehir Ergun in a 6-4, 6-2 setback. At No. 6 singles, Emma Shipley fell 6-2, 6-3. Ashley Drake came up short 6-2, 6-1, at No. 4.Earlier in the week, Cornell was stopped short by an undefeated Coe squad, 9-0, in women's tennis action Tuesday at Clark Racquet Center.The Kohawks (8-0) claimed a point in the 2022-23 Bremner Cup All-Sport Series, which Coe now leads 3-2 through five fall competitions.The Rams (5-4) won six total games in doubles play. Cornell's No. 2 pair of Mink and McKeever provided the most resistance in an 8-3 loss.Kylie Jacobson and Drake fell 8-2 at No. 3 doubles. Makayla Johnson and Audrey Small lost 8-1 at No. 1.The Kohawks won all six singles matches in straight sets.Coming up – Cornell has two important MWC duals remaining next Saturday, Oct. 8 in Mount Vernon. The Rams host Illinois College (2-2 MWC) at 9 a.m., and Monmouth (0-4 MWC) at 3 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew priest took unusual pathCentral City stays hot with two 3-0 sweeps over Alburnett and East BuchananAnamosa volleyball: It comes down to servingMoorea Brown gets the best of Djoumessi at Night of ConflictGoodbye for nowSpringville volleyball: Taking sole possession of firstCaspers gets first win in styleLisbon coronation set for FridayBone Dash to debut at the SRNA October 8Midland football: Taking care of business Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.