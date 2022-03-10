Cornell’s second-winningest men’s basketball team in school history bowed out on the national stage Friday night, falling 71-58 to Wash U in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament inside WU Field House.
Coach Dave Schlabaugh’s Rams held their own for most of the 40-minute defensive battle on the Bears’ home court. Wash U gained breathing room with a 9-0 spurt midway through the second half and turned back any Cornell comeback chances.
Returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 13 years, Cornell closed an outstanding campaign at 19-9 overall. The Rams earned the Midwest Conference’s automatic bid last weekend with a double-overtime win at Ripon in the MWC championship game, their first MWC crown since 1994.
Wash U (19-7) advances to the second round to face Wheaton (21-6) at 5:50 p.m. Saturday for a berth to the Sweet 16. Wheaton survived with a 71-69 last-second win over Hope.
Points were at a premium against Wash U’s No. 8 nationally-ranked scoring defense. The Bears forced 18 turnovers and limited Cornell to a season-low for points in a game. Wash U. held a decisive 25-2 advantage in points scored off turnovers.
Cornell’s all-time scoring leader Cooper Kabela fittingly paced the team with 21 points in his 113th and final collegiate game. The fifth-year senior forward sank 7-of-13 field goals and went 5-of-5 from the foul line, stamping an extraordinary career with 1,647 points. Kabela’s scoring total ranks No. 20 in MWC history.
Kabela heated up after intermission with 17 second-half points. He also had seven rebounds in the game.
Senior guard Jordan Magnani posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. He distributed a team-high four assists.
The Rams received seven points apiece from senior Marcus Quirk and sophomore Logan Christensen. Junior center Logan Sharp added six points.
Cornell never led in the contest, although stayed within striking distance most of the way. The Rams trailed 25-19 at the half and pulled within 32-30 on a conventional three-point play by Christensen with 16:36 left in regulation.
A Sharp bucket trimmed the deficit to 47-41 at the 10-minute mark of the second half. Wash U responded with nine unanswered points over the next three minutes and built its biggest lead at 56-41. Cornell couldn’t draw closer than nine points down the stretch.
Cornell, the No. 1 scoring defense in the MWC, held the home team to 38.3-percent shooting. Jack Nolan tossed in 28 points to lead Wash U, which went 18-of-22 from the foul line.
Cornell shot 4-of-14 from 3-point range, breaking the school record for made threes in a season with 223. The Rams also set a program mark for most points scored in a season (2,132).